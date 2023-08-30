'Preparing for the worst': North Carolina leaders describe emergency plans for Idalia

"We're hoping for the best and preparing for the worst," Gov. Roy Cooper said.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With Idalia pushing into North Carolina, state leaders at the Emergency Operations Center spoke Wednesday about plans in place ahead of the storm.

"We're hoping for the best and preparing for the worst," Gov. Roy Cooper said.

TRACKING IDALIA: Latest forecast for North Carolina

He warned that it was important for people to stay off the roads. He also said everyone should listen to and heed emergency alerts in their area.

Emergency crews, including the National Guard, are staged across the state and ready to respond as needed. Swift water rescue teams area also on high alert in areas where the most rain is expected.

Cooper said the state was also working with utility companies in the state to make sure they can respond to any outages as quickly as possible.

"Take care of yourselves, and your community--especially those friends and neighbors who need assistance," Director of Emergency Management William Ray said.

Ray confirmed emergency crews would respond to areas in North Carolina first and then work to assist any other states that may need more resources.

SEE ALSO | North Carolina beaches prepare for Idalia as it moves up East Coast

Governor Roy Cooper has already declared a state of emergency.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday it had 2,300 employees across the state ready to respond. NCDOT started checking well-known trouble spots Tuesday in preparation for heavy rainfall, clearing drains and basins.

Duke Energy said with a lot of rain and wind there could be downed trees and downed power lines.

"A lot of that depends on the timing of, of rain that comes with it, how much rain you get, how much when you get in combination because that ground gets softer, that can help to topple trees as the wind comes through," Jeff Brooks said who is a spokesperson for Duke Energy.