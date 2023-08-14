More heat, chance for severe weather to start the week

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Central NC is under a level 1/5 risk of severe storms for Monday and Tuesday.

The main risk will be the potential for damaging winds and large hail. Areas will also be under a heat advisory Monday from noon to 8 p.m.

Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to reach 97 degrees with feels-like temperatures between 105-109 degrees.

Sunday, many saw temperatures as high as 96 degrees. Feels like temperatures reached the low 100s for most of Central North Carolina.

In Wake County, Oberlin Regional Library opened its cooling station for people to get away from the extreme temperatures.

People were able to access the free air conditioning and water available to the public as well as relax.

"There's not too many places I feel like you can just exist without having to buy something. It's nice that it's free," Meghan DeMaria said.

Cooling stations are available at all public libraries in Wake County from Sunday to Tuesday during normal operating hours.

