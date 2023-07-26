Tips to stay cool as temperatures rise, cooling stations open

Today's temperatures started hot and that number will just climb throughout the day, but there are numerous things you can do to to stay cool.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures started hot and that number will just climb throughout the day, but there are numerous things you can do to to stay cool.

Cooling Tips

If you have to be outside today, here are some tips from Wake County Health and Human Services:

- Wear loose, lightweight, light colored clothing

- find shade

- avoid high-energy activities during midday heat

- drink fluids to stay hydrated

Cooling Stations

The Health and Human Services Regional Centers in Wake County will open for the public.

They'll be open today starting at noon and tomorrow and Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 5:15 p.m. Wake County public libraries will also be open to cool off.

Durham Rescue Mission is also opening their doors for anyone to stay cool and will be sending out crews to search for anyone who needs shelter.

Cumberland County is also reopening its free cooling stations today. They will be open at least through Sunday, July 30. Cooling stations include all eight public libraries, Department of Social Services, and Cumberland County Department of Public Health.