Rare level 3 severe weather risk, feels-like temperatures over 105: First Alert Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It could be double trouble when it comes to weather in the Triangle.

There is a rare level 3 severe weather risk for later this afternoon that could be capable of bringing damaging wind gusts, hail and even an isolated tornado.

The highest risk for widespread severe storms to our west all the way to the Piedmont.

There is at least a 20% of storms starting at 6 p.m. The biggest chance for storms starts around 8 p.m.

Stay weather aware and connected. Download the ABC11 App

There is also a heat advisory in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dry and slightly more comfortable conditions look should move in overnight.

Check here for all weather advisories

The next chance for storms is on Thursday.

Tornado watch vs warning: Here's the difference and what they mean during severe weather

Quick tips to help you spot trees that are more likely to fall during severe weather

WATCH | Full ABC11 First Alert to Severe Weather Special