Flood watch issued for Triangle, areas south through tonight

Thursday, June 22, 2023 10:02AM
A Flood Watch has been issued for the Triangle and areas south through Thursday night. 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The theme of the week when it comes to weather has been rain and that will continue on Thursday with a severe weather risk and flood watch in place.

The watch has been issued for the Triangle and areas south through Thursday night.

1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible, with isolated storms bringing even higher totals.

Thunderstorms midday through the evening will be capable of producing strong to damaging winds and a brief isolated tornado.

Friday will be similar with locally heavy rain possible at times. Temperatures continue to rebound with highs likely getting into the 80s on Friday, but still will remain below average.

