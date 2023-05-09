Level 2 severe storm risk along I-95, level 1 for Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scattered showers and storms will be possible in central North Carolina starting this afternoon. The greatest threat is from I-95 and areas to the east.

Storm chances increase starting at 4 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.

Some areas will receive a downpours, other areas will be rain free. Damaging winds and hail are also possible.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonable with a low of 55.

There is a level 1 severe weather risk for the Triangle including Raleigh and Durham. There is a level 2 risk for the I-95 areas.

