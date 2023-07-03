Level 2 severe weather risk, 100+ feels-like temperatures Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The week begins with more hot temperatures and a severe weather risk.

A heat advisory is in effect for all of central NC Monday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Feels-like temps will range between 103 and 109.

In addition, there is a level 2 of 5 risk of strong-to-severe storms this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts, hail, lots of lightning, and downpours will be possible.

Yesterdays high of 96 makes it 3 straight days with a high above 90 degrees for RDU. That trend will continue through the week with highs in the 90s along with elevated humidity making it feel very muggy.

The coverage of storms will be more widespread with a cold front approaching from the west increasing the threat of severe storms compared to yesterday. The SPC has RDU solidly inside the slight risk with a 15% risk for wind and hail.

Behind the front, July 4 will bring a few spotty storms. As of this writing, the best chance for chance for storms will be south of the Triangle and along the coast. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, with feels around 105. Temps will be in the low 80s during fireworks time. It will feel more like the upper 80s.

Away from the heat, Sunday stayed mostly dry into the afternoon hours. A couple of thunderstorms rolled into the area from the north and west prompted warnings across the state.

