More rain on Tuesday, localized flooding possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is not going to be many changes to the forecast today with an upper level low sitting over much of the Southeast producing periods of rain and thunderstorms through at least the end of the week.

Plenty of moisture in the air could lead to heavy rain and even localized flooding. The Triangle could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain through the weekend as the system stalls out over the area but localized amounts can be even higher, closer to 6 inches.

One model specifically is spitting out some hefty numbers through the end of the week. Forecasts are not calling for severe weather just flooding impacts from heavy rain.

With the low overhead producing rain and cloudy conditions, temperatures throughout the week will be below average for this time of year, hovering within a few degrees of 80. It appears that dew points will surpass 70 for the foreseeable future as well which will lead to sticky conditions.