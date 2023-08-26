WATCH LIVE

Risk of severe weather later this evening, more rain chances on the way

Saturday, August 26, 2023 12:10PM
First Alert Morning Forecast: August 26
Severe weather risk for western part of NC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be another hot and humid day as temps once again climb to the middle 90s. Those hot temperatures also bring a risk for severe weather.

Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening should cover a larger area than what saw yesterday. The main threat from these storms would be damaging winds if they materialize.

Sunday into Tuesday look quite active rainfall wise across the Triangle that could lead to heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Sunshine and dry conditions return on Wednesday.

