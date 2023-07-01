Timing: Level 2 severe weather risk for Wake, Durham and Orange counties

There is now a level 2 severe weather risk for parts of the Triangle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible later today and into this evening as a severe weather risk has been upgraded for parts of the Triangle to level 2 status.

This is on top of increasing humidity this weekend that will push feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees and near of above advisory levels.

While spotty storms will be possible this afternoon, it's looking more likely that a line of thunderstorms will move into the area during the evening hours.

This same trend is in place for Sunday, which is now under a level 1 risk for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds.

In Durham and Chapel Hill, heavy rain drenched the area Friday evening, leading to a Flash Flood Warning for Durham. Rising waters could be seen in low-lying areas.