Ian is gone, rain unlikely Saturday but clouds will persist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ian made its way through North Carolina on Friday bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region.

The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people, but the weekend ahead will be tropical weather free.

Saturday starts with temperatures in the 50s. Some light drizzle remains in some areas, but the chance for any sustained rain Saturday is minimal.

Instead the day will be mostly cloudy with wind gusting from the south between 10-20 miles per hour. The temperature will rise into the mid 60s. Later in the day and into the evening some areas may see the clouds break a little bit.

Sunday will look fairly similar to Saturday, however rain chances will increase some and the winds will pick up -- with gusts clocking in between 20-30 miles per hour.

The end of Ian

Ian is now a post-tropical cyclone.

As of Saturday morning it's center of circulation was located over the North Carolina Triad. However, nearly all of its rain was north into Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Some showers from Ian have wrapped around and are sitting over the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

The storm dropped on average between 2-4 inches of rain throughout central North Carolina on Friday.