More than 320,000 people without power in North Carolina after Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Ian is gone but in its wake hundreds of thousands of people in North Carolina are without power.

The storm is now a post-tropical cyclone and most of its rain has left the state. Some breezy conditions will continue through the weekend.

As of 5 a.m., more than 320,000 were without power. That number is down from a peak of more than 370,000 Friday.

Duke Energy reports 290,000 people without power -- of those, 1,480 are in Cumberland County, 25,000 are in Durham County, 9,000 are in Orange County and 54,000 are in Wake County.

Crews are working diligently across the state to restore power as quickly as possible.

Where are the power outages? Here are some maps you can check for locations of current outages

If you live in Duke Energy coverage area, check this map

Check here for real-time outage numbers from electric cooperatives across North Carolina.

Stay safe! Don't do this

Stay away from downed wires and report the location immediately.

Always assume any downed wire is live.

Avoid making contact with branches or debris that may be in contact with downed power lines.

If you see a fallen power line or safety hazard involving our equipment, call your power company or call 911 immediately.

Do not touch a power line or anything in contact with it and keep others away until help arrives.

Never, ever use a generator indoors.

Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.

Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment, or electronics. Power may return with momentary surges or spikes that can cause damage.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours.

A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary.

What to do after power is restored

Anyone with branches and trees down is going to want to get it cleaned up. Power companies warn that you or anyone working for you should use caution when clearing fallen tree limbs and debris from your yard after a storm. Always assume the downed line is live.

Be mindful of debris with sharp edges, glass or nails

Wear gloves and closed shoes

Don't walk in standing water

Food in the fridge or freezer

Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40 F (4 C) for 2 hours or more or that has an unusual odor, color, or texture. When in doubt, throw it out!

If food in the freezer is colder than 40 F and has ice crystals on it, you can refreeze it.

Contact your doctor if you're concerned about medications having spoiled.

Restock your emergency kit with fresh batteries, canned foods and other supplies.

