Biden approves emergency aid to help those impacted by Ian

Clean-up and restoration of electricity begin as thousands wake up to trees across streets, yards and downed power lines in the Triangle.

FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of North Carolina to supplement the state, tribal and local response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 28 and continuing.

President Biden approved the emergency declaration that authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency's impact in North Carolina. FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

The declaration calls for FEMA to provide appropriate assistance, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe for all 100 North Carolina counties and the lands of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

John F. Boyle has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

