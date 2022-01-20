Gov. Roy Cooper and NC emergency officials to hold briefing ahead of NC winter storm

You can watch the update live in the above video player at 3 p.m.
Cooper has already declared a state of emergency, opening the way for state officials to use extra assets and personnel to respond to the worst-hit areas.
North Carolina Department of Transportation is not brining roads ahead of this winter storm. Instead they plan to wait for the wintry precipitation to fall, and then crews will respond to slick spots as needed.
That plan is in place because rain is expected to come before the wintry weather. That rain would likely just wash away the brine anyway.
Meanwhile, the typical "milk and bread rush" that happens in the South prior to snow storms is happening once again. However, this time some stores are saying it's harder for them to quickly restock the shelves, due to COVID-19 shortages.
As far as school and business closings, a few groups are already altering plans.
Wake County Public School System announced all after-school activities must be finished before 8 p.m. Thursday. Durham Public Schools is canceling all after-school activities. Cumberland County Schools is releasing students 2 hours early Thursday and going remote Friday.
You can check up-to-date closings here.
