Gov. Roy Cooper and NC emergency officials to hold briefing ahead of NC winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials will give a statewide update on preparations for Friday's winter storm.

You can watch the update live in the above video player at 3 p.m.

Cooper has already declared a state of emergency, opening the way for state officials to use extra assets and personnel to respond to the worst-hit areas.

North Carolina Department of Transportation is not brining roads ahead of this winter storm. Instead they plan to wait for the wintry precipitation to fall, and then crews will respond to slick spots as needed.

That plan is in place because rain is expected to come before the wintry weather. That rain would likely just wash away the brine anyway.

Meanwhile, the typical "milk and bread rush" that happens in the South prior to snow storms is happening once again. However, this time some stores are saying it's harder for them to quickly restock the shelves, due to COVID-19 shortages.

CLOSINGS



As far as school and business closings, a few groups are already altering plans.

Wake County Public School System announced all after-school activities must be finished before 8 p.m. Thursday. Durham Public Schools is canceling all after-school activities. Cumberland County Schools is releasing students 2 hours early Thursday and going remote Friday.

You can check up-to-date closings here.

If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.

If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.

Organization Name:

Type of Organization: (school, church, business, day care, government office)
Mailing Address:
Organization's Phone Number:
Contact Person:
Contact's Email:
Contact's Mobile Phone:
