Winter storm impacts shift east, changing snow total expectations and timing

The coastal low pressure is setting up farther south and east, means the area west of Interstate 95 will have drier-than-expected air.
That's why those areas are no longer under a winter storm warning. Instead, they have been downgraded to a winter storm advisory.
1/20 4:21am: The Winter Storm Watch has been canceled and replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory for areas mainly west of I-95. Winter Storm Warning for areas along I-95. @ABC11_WTVD #ncwx #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/OmahWDudtR— Kweilyn Murphy WTVD (@KweilynM) January 20, 2022
TIMING
Rain chances increase around noon Thursday. Temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 40s, but they will begin dropping in the afternoon.
Around 3-5 p.m. the rain could turn to a snow/sleet mix around the North Carolina-Virginia border. That will continue through the evening with the wintry mix pushing south into the Triangle and Sandhills by 10 p.m.
After midnight, the majority of precipitation in the region is sleet, but it is not expected to be constant and widespread. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s overnight Thursday into Friday
"Accumulation looks to be less than 1 inch, maybe a light dusting for spots. But if you have to work overnight, like we do, there's a chance there'll be some slick spots in the morning hours Friday," ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy explained.
The storm could pickup throughout the region all day Friday with a snow and wintry mix possible in most places. You'll likely see more wintry mix in the afternoon and evening hours Friday.
But again, the drier air will likely mean the storm will not consist of widespread, prolonged downpours of snow and sleet.
WATCH: First Alert to Winter Weather
ACCUMULATION
The Sandhills and areas east of Wake County can expect a dusting to an inch of snowfall.
Wake County and areas northeast around Franklin and Warren counties should be prepared for 1-2 inches of snow accumulation.
The heaviest snowfall is expected in areas near Nash, Halifax and Edgecombe counties.
Ice accumulation is also possible in some spots. The areas most likely to see ice accumulation are south and near I-95, such as Cumberland, Sampson and Bladen counties.
SEE ALSO: How to survive power outages in the winter
CLOSINGS
Due to the possible inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close. You can check up-to-date closings here.
If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.
If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.
Organization Name:
Type of Organization: (school, church, business, daycare, government office)
Mailing Address:
Organization's Phone Number:
Contact Person:
Contact's Email:
Contact's Mobile Phone: