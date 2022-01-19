'We can't get any more': Store struggles to restock shelves for another winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle is gearing up for its third wintry weather event of the month and the North Carolina Department of Transportation said this time, it will not brine the roads.An NCDOT spokesperson said expected rain would wash away any brine placed on interstates and secondary roads.The NCDOT has more than 200 trucks and crews available that will be hitting slick spots once the snow starts falling.Some stores said they are having a hard time prepping for another storm, but not for lack of trying.Hudson's Hardware in Clayton is putting out what it can on the floor."You've got such a quick turnaround, we've sold out of most of our shovels and sleds that we had," said Diane Duclos from Hudson's Hardware. "Unfortunately, because of supply chain issues, what you see here with shovels -- maybe six or seven shovels that we have left here, handful of sleds -- that's all we have, and we can't get any more."Raleigh-Durham International Airport is gearing up for another round."We're ready. We've been through this before," said RDU Field Maintenance Director Curtis Henderson.More than 70 workers will be dedicated to clearing the runways."It's almost like orchestrating an orchestra. We have a lot of moving parts, but we do have a crew that's really an experienced crew," said Henderson.