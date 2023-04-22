Level 2 severe weather risk in place for possible storms, isolated tornado

A potent cold front moving through the region Saturday will bring showers and thunderstorms.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cold front will move through the Triangle and bring with it showers and thunderstorms and maybe even a tornado.

The storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening could be severe with damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Some heavy rain will be a concern regardless. The rain could begin around late-morning.

There is growing concern for an all-hazards threat, with the potential for a spin-up. This mainly appears to be north and east of the Triangle.

We're likely to be looking at some impressive rainfall rates once again and this month's trend of feast or famine in terms of rainfall should continue.

The rain will pull eastward by the evening, leaving clearing skies and a cooler, drier night.