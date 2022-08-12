Hit-and-run killed NCDOT employee cleaning up debris on side of road in Wilson County

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Department of Transportation employee was hit and killed on the side of the road Friday.

It happened in Wilson County along US 264 Alternate.

NCDOT said Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris along the shoulder of the highway when a vehicle crashed into her. After the collision, the driver of the vehicle drove off.

NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash. ABC11 has reached out for more details about the case.

An NCDOT spokesperson described Ana as "dedicated" and "hard-working." They said she had been working for the agency for 11 years.

Bradshaw's death comes just hours after NCDOT teamed up with State Highway Patrol to release a video reminding drivers to move over when they pass stopped emergency vehicles.

A few weeks ago SHP Trooper Joseph Atwell was hit by a drunk driver while on the side of a Wake County highway.

In North Carolina, it is required by law for all drivers to slow down and move over, when possible, when you see emergency vehicles on the side of any road.