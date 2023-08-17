Two people are in custody in connection with a breaking and entering call thanks to one neighbor in Cumberland County.

Neighbor shoots burglary suspect, juvenile also taken into custody

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are in custody in connection with a breaking and entering call thanks to one neighbor in Cumberland County.

At 4:16 a.m., the sheriff's office were sent to Church Street in Wade for a breaking and entering at an unoccupied home.

When deputies arrived on scene they found one suspect, Ahmad Khalif Smith, of Fayetteville in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his leg.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a neighbor came over to the home before deputies arrived and shot Smith as he was leaving the house.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Fayetteville man on trial for murder for apparent road rage incident

A juvenile suspect tried to run from the scene as deputies arrived, but they were taken into custody.

If you have information on the case call Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.