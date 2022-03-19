Neighbor saves dog from burning Wendell home while family is away

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters in Wendell were called to a large house fire on Marwick Court Saturday afternoon.The house is located just north of East Wake High School and took 9 volunteer fire crews to put the fire out. The family of the home was not home at the time of the fire; however, the family's dog was inside. A neighbor was able to kick in the door of the home and rescue the dog.The Wendell Assistant Fire Chief, John Olsen, told ABC11 the house was one of the top 10% of the worst fires he has ever had to fight. The neighbor did not have any fire hydrants, which fire crews say made the response more challenging."We had to end up bringing all the water in because we are in a real water supply situation where you don't have a fire hydrant in this neighborhood," Olsen said. " The closest fire hydrant is probably about three miles away, down at East Wake High School. So, we sent an engine down there and they set up what we call a fill point that we can shuttle tankers through there and fill them up quickly."The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and is still under investigation.