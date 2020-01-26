death investigation

Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide; Craven County deputies speak now about what happened

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man shot and killed his wife and three children and their family dog before turning the gun on himself, according to Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.

Hughes spoke Monday morning describing a tragic scene that disturbed both the community and the investigators who worked the case.

"To my knowledge, Craven County has never experienced such a senseless loss of innocent lives in modern times," Hughes said. "officers with over 40 years of experience have described this as one of the most horrific crime scenes in their careers

Investigators arrived at the Vanceboro home Friday, Jan. 24 after getting a call from a family member concerned that they had not been able to reach their loved ones since Wednesday.

