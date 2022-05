New Durham elementary school's name to honor two female trailblazers

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham School Board voted on Thursday to name a new elementary school after two female trailblazers.The school under construction on South Roxboro Road will be called Murray-Massenburg Elementary School.Betty Massenburg was the first Black woman to be a principal in the Durham city school system in 1975 when she assumed the helm at Holloway Street Elementary School.And the Rev. Pauli Murray was a legal scholar, author, feminist and poet whose legal arguments were winning strategies for public school desegregation and women's rights in the workplace under the Civil Rights Act.