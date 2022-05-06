Education

New Durham elementary school's name to honor two female trailblazers

EMBED <>More Videos

New Durham elementary school's name to honor two female trailblazers

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham School Board voted on Thursday to name a new elementary school after two female trailblazers.

The school under construction on South Roxboro Road will be called Murray-Massenburg Elementary School.

Betty Massenburg was the first Black woman to be a principal in the Durham city school system in 1975 when she assumed the helm at Holloway Street Elementary School.

And the Rev. Pauli Murray was a legal scholar, author, feminist and poet whose legal arguments were winning strategies for public school desegregation and women's rights in the workplace under the Civil Rights Act.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamdurham public schoolsafrican americans
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Amid airport hugs and reunions, COVID cases among TSA staffers rise
Misspelled passport threatens to derail Durham man's honeymoon
Exclusive: UNC Chancellor talks commencement ahead of weekend ceremony
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
Cary police arrest Raleigh man in double stabbing
Police respond to shooting call off Creedmoor Road in Wake Forest
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
Show More
Some new home construction homebuyers see unexpected price hike
Torchlight Academy loses appeal, ordered to close permanently
Restaurants brace for busy stretch with holidays, graduations
Airsoft gun used in multiple shootings near NC State
Triangle colleges partner to meet increasing demand for RTP jobs
More TOP STORIES News