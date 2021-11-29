Renewed effort to curb Durham gun violence after Southpoint shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officialsshopping center say shoppers will notice an increased police presence after the shootings on Black Friday.The gun violence comes just as a new crime prevention group called New Durham Vision is taking shape.New Durham Vision is hoping to make a difference by preventing crimes such as this one. The group consists of community leaders, various organizations, former offenders and current gang members."Because these are the gang members that are known in the communities but are ready for a change," said Sierra Sowell, who is one of New Durham Vision's members.Police saidstarted when two groups were fighting. The incident remains under investigation. Six people were injured during the shooting, including a 10-year-old.One man remains in the hospital.No one has been charged or arrested."If you know anyone that is committing crimes or violence or just disturbing our neighborhoods please be a positive influence and let them know it's not good for us," said Sowell.New Durham Vision is planning a meeting with city and county leaders to discuss how they can move forward together.It's scheduled for Saturday. The public is invited, as are other groups with similar goals to curb violence.A time and location have not been announced.