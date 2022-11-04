NJ synagogues threat 'mitigated' after FBI warning; person 'believed to be responsible' located

The FBI said it has "received credible information of a broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues.

PHILADELPHIA -- Law enforcement officials have "located the individual believed to be responsible" for the "broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues.

The Secure Community Network, the umbrella organization for security operations for synagogues and yeshivas in the U.S., said Friday that law enforcement had "mitigated" the threat and "there is no longer an active security concern."

No further specifics were provided about the individual or motive.

The threat, which originated online, was not specific to any one synagogue, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The FBI announced the threat on Thursday and urged people to "stay alert" and "take all security precautions to protect your community and facility."

"Law enforcement will be increasing patrols in sensitive areas," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. "Some of these patrols will be in marked vehicles and others will not -- but please do not be alarmed if you observe an increase in police presence as we are taking these steps in an abundance of caution."

Platkin also urged residents "to be extra vigilant" and report any suspicious activity to the police.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted, "We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected."

The New York Police Department said, "In an abundance of caution, the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureaus are working diligently alongside the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI to ensure the safety and well-being of every area that encompasses our Jewish citizens and synagogues here in New York City and the Tri-State area."