FBI is on alert for antisemitic threats to the Jewish community ahead of Passover

According to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached a new high in 2023.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- FBI is on alert for any potential threats to the Jewish community ahead of Passover.

There are no known threats locally.

But, federal law enforcement is warning that extremists could use this holiday as an opportunity to commit acts of violence against the Jewish faith-based community.

This warning falls in line with other messages we have seen in recent months as antisemitic incidents have reached a new high in 2023.

According to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Advocacy Group tracked more than 8,800 of them last year.

That's up 140 percent from 2022.

Of the incident documents by the ADL, 6,500 were cases of harassment with slurs, stereotypes, or conspiracy theories.

The group recommends state and local leaders increase safety for Jewish communities, and that federal authorities remind communities to remain vigilant.