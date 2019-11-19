New Raleigh PD initiative seeks faith members for advisory board

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One room with a whole lot of faith."Sometimes it starts with just one's ability to care," said Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown.For the first time, faith leaders from all over Raleigh came together to learn more about the police department's new initiative I-CARE or the Interfaith Community Ambassadors for Responsive Engagement."Here's that unique opportunity to come together and work in a way that it comes with discernment and intentionality, and what I hope is a change," Deck-Brown said.The Raleigh Police Department plans to choose 12 faith leaders who will discuss ways to better the community with the officers on the ground."All of us serve in various communities that have its own unique challenges as well as we have some things in common. And I think when we sit around the table we can see what we have in common and how we can apply it to our diverse communities," said Pastor Paul Anderson, Fountain of Raleigh Fellowship.As communities change, so does policing. And Deck-Brown says that's why this program is so important."Why not have the faith community as part of the problem's solution effort? Why not? And I think this is innovative in a lot of ways and explorative in a lot of ways as well," the chief said.Each faith leader who attended the breakfast will be able to apply to the I-CARE team. The police department will choose the 12 members in 2020.