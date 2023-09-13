Newport Beach Film Festival announces a 91-film lineup

LOS ANGELES -- The Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) is back and better than ever for its 24th annual festival. The lineup will include 91 films from a diverse set of backgrounds and 19 different countries.

The NBFF attracts over 50,000 attendees yearly, making it the largest international cinema event in coastal Southern California, with Spotlight films coming from Canada, China, Germany, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Sweden.

Stephanie Hsu, who attended last year's festival, said "When you get to truly celebrate each other, and just be excited to say, like, 'I love what you're doing, I see you, I love your work,' that's awesome."

Some of the other highlights this year include 14 world premieres, one being "Brave the Dark," which is directed by Damian Harris with Jared Harris and Nicholas Hamilton. There are also 14 U.S. premieres, including "Mr. Blake At Your Service!" directed by Gilles Legardinier, starring John Malkovich. In addition, the lineup includes 6 North American premieres, 15 West Coast premieres and 5 Southern California premieres.

Aside from the many premieres and screenings happening October 12-19, NBFF will also host a variety of other events. These include a conversation and book signing with Rainn Wilson on October 14, a retrospective screening of "In the Name of the Father" with director Jim Sheridan on October 15, a culinary reception October 17 and a Q &A with interior design expert Bobby Berk. More events will be announced closer to the Festival.

For more information on the festival visit here.