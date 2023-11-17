North Carolina couple with down syndrome warms hearts in viral proposal video

A North Carolina couple went viral after a video of their proposal was shared on social media.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's no valley low enough, nor no river wide enough to keep Matthew Schwab, 26, from getting to Lucia Maria Romano, 27.

The North Carolina lovebirds danced to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Durham on Friday after their engagement video went viral.

"All these years ago, I've been wanting to marry her so bad," Schwab said. "I don't know why it took this long, but I am happy that that happened already."

The high school sweethearts dated for eight years before Schwab got down on one knee in Chicago and proposed.

"I was like, so surprised that I didn't know what was going to happen," Maria Romano said. "He is someone I want to be with."

The video has gained millions of views on social media, congratulating the Gigi's Playhouse couple.

"It has skyrocketed me to places where I never thought possible," Schwab said.

The public speaker and Down syndrome advocate said the newfound attention has raised awareness for people with the condition.

"We're really happy to be together and we know we are changing the world for the better," Schwab said. "I think we also serve our community by being together ... and I like to defy all the misconceptions and we're happy to be who we are."

No wind, no rain, or winter's cold can stop the couple as their love is alive.

"We may have a disability, but that means we have little something extra to that we have together," Schwab said. "I believe that...anything is possible with Maria Romano because she is my light."