NCDMV implements new changes to reduce "no-show" appointments

According to state leaders, nearly a third of appointments were "no-shows" last month.

According to state leaders, nearly a third of appointments were "no-shows" last month.

According to state leaders, nearly a third of appointments were "no-shows" last month.

According to state leaders, nearly a third of appointments were "no-shows" last month.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- North Carolina DMV is rolling out new changes in response to "no-show" appointments.

Residents who book an appointment online will have 15 minutes to confirm that appointment on their phones or computers, or it'll be canceled.

A second confirmation will also be sent four days before the appointment.

According to state leaders, nearly a third of appointments were "no-shows" last month.

The agency earlier this month launched self-service kiosks at four Harris Teeter locations.

WATCH | NC DMV launches self-service kiosks in grocery stores to shorten wait times at offices