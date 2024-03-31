NCDMV implements new changes to reduce "no-show" appointments

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- North Carolina DMV is rolling out new changes in response to "no-show" appointments.
Residents who book an appointment online will have 15 minutes to confirm that appointment on their phones or computers, or it'll be canceled.
A second confirmation will also be sent four days before the appointment.
According to state leaders, nearly a third of appointments were "no-shows" last month.
The agency earlier this month launched self-service kiosks at four Harris Teeter locations.
