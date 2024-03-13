NC DMV launches self-service kiosks in grocery stores to shorten wait times at offices

The pilot program will start at three Harris Teeter locations in Raleigh, Fayetteville and Charlotte.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is launching a new program to cut down on wait times at local offices around the state.

NCDMV is putting self-service kiosks in grocery stores to make things easier on everyone.

The location in Raleigh is at 4221 Corners Parkway at The Corners at Brier Creek.

Fayetteville's location is at Highland Centre on Raeford Road.

Charlotte's kiosk will be located at Riverbend Village on Smith Farm Road.

At the kiosks, customers can renew their driver license or state ID card, order a duplicate or change the address on their driver license, permit or state ID card, and apply or update their voter registration.

The kiosk will print a Temporary Driver/Identification Certificate (TDC/TIC) just like one received at an in-office visit, to be used for up to 60 days until the official driver license or ID card comes in the mail.

"This is another example of the work we are doing to shorten lines and wait times by using technology to modernize our customer service and provide more options for customers to get what they need in a timely manner," said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin.

NCDMV plans to add seven additional kiosks in the first half of 2024.