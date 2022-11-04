More than $200k worth in counterfeit candy, snacks seized across NC

North Carolina state leaders are warning people about counterfeit snacks laced with THC.

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall worked with multiple law enforcement agency across the state. She said the snacks were brands kids can easily pick up and eat without knowing what is actually in them.

The counterfeited snacks were seized from a variety of establishments, from vape shops to convenience stores and gas stations.

Law enforcement removed nearly $224,000 worth of THC infused gummies and snacks by counterfeited brands off store shelves.

The counterfeited brands ranged from Skittles and Cheetos to Lifesavers and Girl Scout cookies.

