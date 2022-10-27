Police warn parents about fake candy after seizing THC products from convenience stores

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Roxboro have a message for parents after a recent investigation involving four convenience stores.

The police department said detectives confiscated counterfeit candy that contained THC from the stores.

Roxboro police said 126 of the items confiscated were edible THC. They confiscated more than 140 items. Lt. Williams said the stores were also in violation of copyright laws because consumers could be easily confused into thinking it was regular candy. In addition, the store owners were also violating counterfeit marks laws.

The stores were the items were seized include Madison Smoke & Vape, Roxboro Tobacco & Vape, M &A1 and Fuel Time Convenience, Roxboro police said.

Roxboro police made this statement about the investigation, "This investigation led by Lt. Williams was a proactive approach to get these items out of stores in order to keep them out of hands of children who may have believed that they were candy."

Earlier this month, federal investigators warned states about 'rainbow fentanyl' that was sweeping across the country.

DOJ seizes 10 million fake fentanyl-laced pills from May to September this year

A new wave of concern has spread across the United States over multi-colored "rainbow fentanyl" pills, powders and blocks -- that look similar to candy or sidewalk chalk -- being sold and used in several states, and potentially posing a threat to young people.

But parents of young children should not overly panic, and the emergence of this new product is one small part of the larger ongoing opioid crisis.

Rainbow fentanyl comes in bright colors and can be used in the form of pills or powder that contain illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, making them extremely addictive and potentially deadly if someone overdoses while trying to achieve a high off of the drugs.