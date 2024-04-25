North Carolina mother tracks family's stolen dirt bikes to Raleigh to get them back

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother in Catawba County is taking matters into her own hands after someone stole her children's dirt bikes from their home.

Surveillance footage shows four suspects stealing seven bikes out of Lindsay Moretz's garage while she was at work, and her husband Dustin was in California for work.

Dustin told ABC11 affiliate WSOC that his wife was able to track the bikes using Apple AirTags the family put on them. She tracked the bikes all the way to a neighborhood in Raleigh.

Lindsay has a concealed carry permit but notified the NC highway patrol that she was going to get her children's dirt bikes back.

"I was like 10 minutes out, and I told them they should make it there before I do," Moretz said.

Authorities arrived before Lindsay, got a search warrant, and found the bikes in a trailer.

Dustin said he is thankful Lindsay was able to get the bikes back and hopes the suspects are caught.

"Super proud. Super proud," he said. "She's a beast. They always say don't poke mama bear -- I guess they mean it."

No arrests have been made in the case.