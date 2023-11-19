North Carolina Museum of History hosts 28th Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration

The North Carolina Museum of History's annual celebration brings together members of all eight state-recognized tribes for a festival highlighting the historical and cultural contributions of american indian communities in NC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of History hosted its 28th annual American Indian Heritage Celebration Saturday in downtown Raleigh.

The annual celebration brings together members of all eight state-recognized tribes for a festival highlighting the historical and cultural contributions of American Indian communities in North Carolina.

"Our songs, our dances, our stories, our language--it's all medicine to us," Community Programs Coordinator of NC Museum of History Kaya Littleturtle said. "Medicine is anything that makes you well be it physical, spiritual, emotional, all those things are medicine. We hope is that people come out here and they learn about those things, to help uplift us as a people. We hope that it inspires them to go get engaged with things to help uplift them as a people."

The celebration began with the sound of drums, vocal performances, and flute songs during the Grand Entry. The eight state-recognized tribes then moved through Bicentennial Plaza, proudly displaying their unique regalia, dances, and other traditions.

There were also featured Native-owned food trucks that served classic American Indian treats and more.