North Carolina wreck spills animal carcasses on road

GASTONIA, N.C. --
A wreck involving a truck carrying partially decomposed animal carcasses left a smelly mess on a North Carolina highway.

The Gaston Gazette reported the wreck happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday on U.S. 74 in Gastonia.

The newspaper reported an 18-wheeler from Valley Proteins Inc. in Gastonia collided with a stopped car and dumped part of its cargo on the highway.

Crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the fire department worked to clean up the mess before a company that specializes in highway cleanup arrived to finish the work.

The driver of the car was not seriously hurt. Neither was the truck driver.
