Now Open: Reuben's NY Deli in downtown Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Reuben's NY Deli is now open at 170 East Davie St. in downtown Raleigh.

"We wanted to bring a NY style deli to downtown Raleigh," explained Chef Justin Morris of Reuben's Deli.

"You're going to get a massive 12-ounce meat sandwich on traditional rye or sourdough and we make our own meats in house.

We're doing our own corned beef, our own pastrami and we have classic New York-style bagels." Morris says you can also get a half sandwich combo if the massive sandwich is too much.

Reuben's Deli serves breakfast all day and the full menu starting at 11 o'clock each morning. They are also serving brunch on weekends and cater.

Reuben's Deli will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

