OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Officials identify 3 Nash County deputies involved in shooting death of sexual assault suspect

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Nash County Sheriff's Office named the deputies involved in the shooting death of 29-year-old Jonathan Ramirez.

On Feb. 9, officials said a sexual assault victim called to report a crime involving Ramirez.

The female caller, who said she was following the man, said he had an AK-47 and drugs.

The caller followed Ramirez, updating deputies on his location.

Sergeant John Winstead, Deputy Stan Ricks, and Detective Taylor Neal where then called to the 1200 block of Maudis Road in Bailey.

Upon arrival, they found the vehicle he was in and started giving him orders.

Officials said he did not comply; instead he pointed the rifle at deputies, who fired their weapons.

Ramirez died on scene.

Winstead, Ricks, and Neal were placed on administrative leave.

Winstead has nearly 16 years of law enforcement experience with the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Ricks has nearly 20 years with the sheriff's office and Neal has almost three years of experience with law enforcement.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is in charge of gathering details in the case, which is standard procedure when officers shoot someone.

