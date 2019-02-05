Officials say domestic violence more widespread than you think

National numbers show that 20 people are physically assaulted every minute in the United States. In addition, every nine seconds a woman is beaten or assaulted
Twenty-thousand phone calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide daily.
"The person who was abused often want the person abusing them to be seen in a positive way. They don't tell people what's going on," said licensed professional counselor Dr. Mary Hinson. "The signs could vary. If someone shows up with a bruise and says, 'oh yeah I walked into a wall' and there is a pattern of it. Isolation from family members or friends could be another sign."
There are resources available to those suffering from domestic violence.
- Cumberland County Sheriff's Office: Non-emergency 910-323-1500; Victim assistance 910-677-5454 or www.ccsonc.org
- Cumberland County Family Court: 910-475-3015 or https://www.nccourts.gov/locations/cumberland-county
- Clerk of Superior Court Lisa Scales, Safe-Link Domestic Violence Assistance Program: 910-475-3000, Cumberland County Courthouse Room 340, 3rd floor.
- Cumberland County District Attorney's Office: 910-475-3010
- Fayetteville Police Department: 910-433-1529; Victim Assistance 910-433-1849 or www.bethebadge.com
- The CARE Center Family Violence Program: Crisis Line 910-677-2532or office 910-677-2528
- Army Community Service: 910-396-8262 or https://bragg.armymwr.com/programs/acs
- Legal Aid of North Carolina-Fayetteville Chapter: 910-483-0400or http://www.legalaidnc.org/
- Rape Crisis Center Hot Line: 910-485-7273 or www.rapecrisisonline.org
- U. S. Army Family Advocacy Program: 910-322-3418 or hotline 910-584-4267
- Hope Mills Police Department: 910-425-4103
- 5 Sparrows: 910-758-2591
- E-Filing Awareness for Cumberland County
The National Domestic Violence hotline is 1-800-799-7233.