Officials say domestic violence more widespread than you think

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office: Non-emergency 910-323-1500; Victim assistance 910-677-5454 or www.ccsonc.org

Cumberland County Family Court: 910-475-3015 or https://www.nccourts.gov/locations/cumberland-county

Clerk of Superior Court Lisa Scales, Safe-Link Domestic Violence Assistance Program: 910-475-3000, Cumberland County Courthouse Room 340, 3rd floor.

Cumberland County District Attorney's Office: 910-475-3010

Fayetteville Police Department: 910-433-1529; Victim Assistance 910-433-1849 or www.bethebadge.com

The CARE Center Family Violence Program: Crisis Line 910-677-2532or office 910-677-2528

Army Community Service: 910-396-8262 or https://bragg.armymwr.com/programs/acs

Legal Aid of North Carolina-Fayetteville Chapter: 910-483-0400or http://www.legalaidnc.org/

Rape Crisis Center Hot Line: 910-485-7273 or www.rapecrisisonline.org

U. S. Army Family Advocacy Program: 910-322-3418 or hotline 910-584-4267

Hope Mills Police Department: 910-425-4103

5 Sparrows: 910-758-2591

Experts told ABC11 domestic violence is everywhere and in fact, closer than you think.National numbers show that 20 people are physically assaulted every minute in the United States. In addition, every nine seconds a woman is beaten or assaultedTwenty-thousand phone calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide daily."The person who was abused often want the person abusing them to be seen in a positive way. They don't tell people what's going on," said licensed professional counselor Dr. Mary Hinson. "The signs could vary. If someone shows up with a bruise and says, 'oh yeah I walked into a wall' and there is a pattern of it. Isolation from family members or friends could be another sign."There are resources available to those suffering from domestic violence.The National Domestic Violence hotline is 1-800-799-7233.