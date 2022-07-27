Ex-Raleigh detective Omar Abdullah, accused of using fake heroin in drug cases, indicted

The Raleigh Police Department said on Monday that Omar Abdullah was terminated on Oct. 28.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Omar Abdullah, the ex-Raleigh police detective accused of framing dozens of young Black men in a fake heroin scheme, has been indicted for obstruction of justice.

The Grand Jury of Wake County indicted Abdullah on Tuesday with felony obstruction of justice. The indictment came after a lengthy investigation, District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said.

"From the beginning, we have taken the harm caused with great seriousness," Freeman told ABC11's Joel Brown. "The standard of criminal prosecution is different than that of civil liability and separate from administrative policy violations and carries a much higher burden. The State Bureau of Investigation and our office has worked diligently to adhere (to) this burden. Because this is a pending criminal matter now, our office has no further comment at this time."

Abdullah was fired from the Raleigh Police Department on Oct. 28, 2021.

In September 2021, attorneys for a group of men who said they were wrongfully arrested for heroin trafficking announced a $2 million settlement with the City of Raleigh as part of a federal civil rights lawsuit associated with Abdullah.

Abdullah was paying a confidential informant who promised to tip off officers to Raleigh heroin dealers. Instead, the district attorney said the informant returned with videos and audio recordings of drug buys with critical clips missing and a substance that lab tests revealed months later wasn't drugs at all.

