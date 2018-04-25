One confirmed dead in Hyco Lake boating incident

One person is dead after what the Person County Sheriff called a boating accident Wednesday.

It happened at Hyco Lake, off of McGhees Mill Road.

Sheriff Dewey Jones said one person is confirmed dead and there could be a second victim. Jones told ABC11 he was en route to the scene.

The incident happened near the Person County-Caswell County line.

The incident remains under investigation.
