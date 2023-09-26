Orange County crash sends tractor-trailer driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries

State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that occurred on Interstate 40 eastbound near mile marker 261 in Orange County.

At 6:29 a.m., State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that occurred on Interstate 40 eastbound near mile marker 261 in Orange County.

Zachary Gesibe Oonge, 47, of Arlington, Texas was driving a 2008 Freightliner tractor-trailer when he went off the road, down an embankment and into the woods. The tractor-trailer also caught fire.

Oonge was taken to UNC-Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Investigators still don't know the reason why the crash happened. No charges have been filed.

The eastbound on-ramp to Hillsborough Road from I-40, was closed for three hours during the investigation.