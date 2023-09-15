Memorial for murdered Orange Co. teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark vandalized

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person responsible for vandalizing a memorial for two Orange County teens who were murdered.

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person responsible for vandalizing a memorial for two Orange County teens who were murdered in November.

According to Orange County Sheriff Blackwood, at 4 p.m. the sheriff's office received a report that a memorial had been vandalized at the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarborough Road.

Deputies said the memorial for teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, who were murdered in Nov. 2022, was spray painted with white spray paint and a mailbox for "letters to heaven" was knocked over.

Woods and Clark were found shot dead along a powerline access off Buckhorn Road in Orange County. They had been missing for more than a day when their bodies were found by two men riding ATVs.

In January, a judge denied bond to Isaiah Ross who is charged with the murder of the two teens.

Orange County Sheriff's Office is offering a $3,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the vandalism case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919)-245-2900.

