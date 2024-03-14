Orange County man wins $100,000 instant lottery: 'Pure insanity'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hillsborough man won $100,000 while playing a game in a store parking lot.

Nichalis Rider was sitting in the parking lot of Best Buy waiting for the store to open when he decided to play Robo Cash, a digital instant game, on his phone.

"I just sat there thinking, 'No way this just happened,'" he told the NC Education Lottery. "It was pure insanity."

Rider played $10 and won $100,000 which is a 1 in 2 million chance.

He said he immediately told his wife.

"She thought I was playing a joke on her so I sent her a screenshot," Rider said.

He said he began playing digital instant games for its convenience and chose the Robo Cash game because he previously won a big prize playing it.

"I actually won five grand earlier on the same game," Rider said.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,503.

He said he plans to do some small house projects and invest the rest of his winnings.