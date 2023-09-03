Family of hospitalized man demands body camera video from shooting by Orange County deputy

The NCSBI is investigating after a deputy shot and injured an armed suspect while serving a felony warrant Friday.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family members are demanding answers after a man was shot by deputies in Orange County.

It happened Friday, Aug. 25 just before 6 p.m. on the Carolina Loop off Saint Mary's Road.

Deputies said they were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant when the man they were trying to arrest started to run away. While he ran, investigators said he pulled out a gun.

One of the deputies then fired his weapon, hitting the man and sending him to the hospital.

State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of uncovering all the details about the deputy's decision to shoot their gun.

According to his mother, the man who was shot remains in the hospital more than a week later.

"When I saw my son, all I could do was break down and cry, because he had so many IVs in him, so many machines, he was unresponsive. All I could do was hold his hand and be by his bed side," Katara Williams said.

Williams and the rest of the man's family are now calling for body camera footage to be released showing the moments leading up to the shooting.

