Orange County deputy shoots armed suspect while attempting to serve warrant

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NCSBI is investigating after a deputy shot and injured an armed suspect while serving a felony warrant Friday.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were attempting to serve a felony warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Carolina Loop just before 5:58 p.m. when the person receiving the warrant ran from police and displayed a gun to deputies. A deputy then fired his gun and hit the suspect.

The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The NCSBI is investigating, as standard practice for officer-involved shootings, OCSO said.

