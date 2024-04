OJ Simpson dies at 76 after battle with cancer, family says

Orenthal James Simpson, also known as O.J. Simpson, has died, ABC News has confirmed. He was 76 years old.

The video featured is from a previous report.

His family announced that he passed away on Wednesday after battling cancer.

He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren, the family said.

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the Simpson family said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.