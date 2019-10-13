Investigation underway after Orville Wright bust stolen from Wright Brothers National Memorial

According to the site's Facebook page, the heavy granite base was toppled Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
Local law enforcement and National Park Service Rangers are investigating.
If you have information that could help solve this case, please contact the Dare County Community CrimeLine or the National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch (ISB )at (888)-653-0009.
You can also submit an online tip here.
The site said Big Kill Devil Hill may be closed to visitors for a period of time while the investigation continues.