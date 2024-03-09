Oscars Red Carpet reimagined for new generation with help of social media stars

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars are the most anticipated award show of the year, and before we find out who walks away with the Golden statues, all eyes will be on the show before the show: the Red Carpet.

This year's coverage might look a little different as the Academy is reimagining the Red Carpet for a new generation.

It's doing that with the help of social media stars like Amelia Dimoldenberg, the creator of the Youtube series "Chicken Shop Date."

Her interviews have amassed more than 400 million views online - an audience that the Academy hopes to tap into.

"She's witty, she's clever, she reaches a young demographic that's important for us," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer. "And she knows movies and she has a lot of fun with it."

They have made her this year's social media ambassador and Red Carpet correspondent.

"When we announced Amelia, our social channels blew up," Kramer said. "There was so much love for this decision. And from a lot of people who normally don't engage with the Academy."

Reporter Chris Murphy was on the carpet with Dimoldenberg at last year's Vanity Fair Oscars party.

"Something that I think Amelia does that's really interesting and that I think is happening more and more in our current landscape, is that she's also a character on the carpet," Murphy said. "She's not just a hand holding a microphone in somebody's face."

He said her quirkiness might even make the stars more comfortable.

"Maybe they're quirky themselves, so we get to see the stars be more interesting and more fun, and it makes the whole thing better because she's not shrinking into the back," Murphy said.

While we don't know who will walk away a winner - you can bet on must-see moments being made on the red carpet.