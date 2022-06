Our America: Fifty50 | Watch the full episode honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

EMBED >More News Videos Title IX, the landmark civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at educational institutions that receive money from the United States Department of Education, turns 50 this June.

LOS ANGELES -- In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Sofia Carson hosts "Our America: Fifty50," which celebrates youth athletes in eight short documentary stories of girls whose lives have been positively impacted by sports.The young women are working to level the playing field in sports that often lack representation, including hockey, rugby, boxing, wrestling and golf.These opportunities have been made possible through the powerful partnership between espnW and the Women's Sports Foundation's Sports 4 Life Program , a national effort to increase the participation and retention of girls from historically underrepresented communities in developmental youth sports.The show also highlights organizations like the Special Olympics and The North Carolina School for the Deaf that work to provide opportunities to disabled women athletes.Girls who participate in sports are likely to do better in school, graduate from high school at higher rates and enjoy better health outcomes. ESPN and The Walt Disney Company are committed to helping more girls realize these lifelong benefits through the power of sports. Together with the Women's Sports Foundation, they've alreadyLearn more about the organizations featured in this special below: