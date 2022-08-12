These Harlem-based twins are breaking stereotypes in the game of lacrosse

The Sorho twins picked up lacrosse as 6th graders and never put their sticks down. Today, they're the best athletes out of Harlem Lacrosse and on their way to a Division 1 school.

New York -- The Sorho twins had to look up what lacrosse was when they were first introduced to it as 6th graders. "I searched it, what is lacrosse? And it said it's a hard sport but I was like okay, I'll do it," says Zareena Sorho.

Her twin, Zarreen Sorho, initially didn't even want to play. "I said no and then Coach Brit said, "your sister signed up." I'm like okay. I'll do it. I'll sign up."

Through Harlem Lacrosse, the girls trained after school and during the summers, quickly becoming standouts among the other athletes. "I have never seen kids pick up the sport of lacrosse so fast in my life," says Brittain Altomare, their middle school coach, and mentor throughout high school.

Practicing almost every day, lacrosse quickly became their passion. Now, they wear their gear with pride when walking the streets of New York, getting many surprised comments over being female athletes playing the sport.

Because of Title IX, millions of girls and women across the country have had the opportunity to play sports and develop skills like teamwork, perseverance, and confidence. But, there is still a lot of work to do-girls, especially girls of color, have much more limited opportunities to get involved.

The Women's Sports Foundation and ESPN started the Sports 4 Life program in 2014 to help young Black, African-American, Hispanic, and Native American girls gain access to sports and have already enabled 70,000 girls to play. ESPN & The Walt Disney Company are committed to helping more girls realize the lifelong benefits of sports through programs like Harlem Lacrosse.

The Sorho twins recently accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Albany, a Division 1 school, and are eager to have more women of color playing the sport.

Join us in unlocking the possibilities in every girl at WomensSportsFoundation.org.

